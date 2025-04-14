Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

Frontline Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

