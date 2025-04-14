FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Critical Contrast

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Blue Owl Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $664.00 million 7.96 $696.00 million $2.09 9.03 Blue Owl Capital $665.75 million 10.34 $753.61 million $1.53 8.80

Blue Owl Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FS KKR Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FS KKR Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

36.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital 29.98% 12.31% 5.47% Blue Owl Capital 37.26% 12.38% 5.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FS KKR Capital and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 1 4 0 0 1.80 Blue Owl Capital 0 3 5 2 2.90

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus target price of $20.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $16.21, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than FS KKR Capital.

Dividends

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. FS KKR Capital pays out 122.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Owl Capital pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

FS KKR Capital has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats FS KKR Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It focus on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to private upper middle market companies with annual EBITDA of $50 million to $100 million at the time of investment. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments. Within private equity, it seeks to invest in growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and recapitalizations. It seeks to invest in middle market and upper middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment. It seeks to invest in investments with maturities typically between three and ten years. It seeks to make investments generally ranging in size between $20 million and $250 million.

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.