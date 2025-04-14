Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s Why

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.36. 3,780,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,187,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on YMM. Hsbc Global Res raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.1444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

