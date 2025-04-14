Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 379,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 193,615 shares.The stock last traded at $24.20 and had previously closed at $24.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Galapagos Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

