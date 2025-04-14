Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 1,007,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,811,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.94. The company has a market cap of £9.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.41.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

