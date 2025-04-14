GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. 7,141,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GAP news, Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $74,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,160. This trade represents a 46.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $30,109.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $732,568.05. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,495 shares of company stock worth $3,598,459 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAP. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,953,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $1,971,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

