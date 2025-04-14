General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Sells $49,240.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $49,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GAM stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General American Investors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter worth $232,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in General American Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

