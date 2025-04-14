General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Sells $49,240.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $49,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
General American Investors Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of GAM stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $55.44.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
