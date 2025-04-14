Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Down 89.5% in March

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOODN traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

Gladstone Commercial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

