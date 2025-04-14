Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.58. 1,135,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,362,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GLBE

Global-E Online Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barton Investment Management grew its position in Global-E Online by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,036,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 923,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.