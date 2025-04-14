Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.58. 1,135,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,362,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Global-E Online Stock Down 4.1 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barton Investment Management grew its position in Global-E Online by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,036,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 923,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.