Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 958,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 87.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 71,704 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $466.43 million, a P/E ratio of -348.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 8,400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.