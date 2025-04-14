Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Update

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

Global X Aging Population ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. Global X Aging Population ETF has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.76.

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

