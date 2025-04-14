Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $24,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.