Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Head-To-Head Contrast

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gogoro 0 2 0 0 2.00

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus price target of $32.02, indicating a potential upside of 54.28%. Gogoro has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.52%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.9% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A Gogoro -39.69% -53.23% -15.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Gogoro”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $75.91 billion 0.07 -$1.18 billion ($3.92) -5.30 Gogoro $310.64 million 0.22 -$123.25 million ($0.45) -0.52

Gogoro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogoro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gogoro beats ZEEKR Intelligent Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.