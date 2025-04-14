Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Purchases £23,939.45 in Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider David Arnold bought 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £23,939.45 ($31,322.06).

Grafton Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 849.80 ($11.12) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 868.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 934.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.21. Grafton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 790.90 ($10.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.50. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.39) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFTU

Grafton Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.