Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,810 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $65.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $95.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $286.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

