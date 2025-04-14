Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.74. 78,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 486,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRNT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Capital One Financial cut Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 314.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 15.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,480,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after buying an additional 1,139,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

