Growth Stocks To Watch Today – April 11th

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, Prologis, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, and Welltower are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other companies in the market. These stocks often reinvest earnings rather than paying dividends, allowing for rapid growth and expansion, which can lead to higher volatility and valuation multiples as investors anticipate future potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $19.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $878.44. The stock had a trading volume of 531,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,157. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $944.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $289.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average is $153.44.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26. Prologis has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,275,986. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $142.17. The stock had a trading volume of 881,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,052. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.81.

