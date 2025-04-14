Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,578,000 shares, an increase of 762.3% from the March 15th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitian International stock remained flat at $3.23 during midday trading on Monday. Haitian International has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

