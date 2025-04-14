Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,303 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after buying an additional 1,334,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,427,000 after buying an additional 758,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,658,000 after acquiring an additional 676,419 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $196.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.98.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

