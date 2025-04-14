Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after buying an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,808,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,606,291,000 after acquiring an additional 810,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $181.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.68.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

