Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 949,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,113,000 after buying an additional 61,328 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

META stock opened at $543.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $628.35 and a 200-day moving average of $609.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total transaction of $500,462.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,062.60. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,747.13. The trade was a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,119 shares of company stock worth $304,709,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

