Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 3.1 %

BATS FJUN opened at $48.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $869.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.58. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

