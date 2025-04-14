Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 491,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,705,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,557,000 after buying an additional 320,198 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 454,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 341,213 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 98,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 3,480,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,280,000 after acquiring an additional 294,482 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

