Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 87 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $297.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $299.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.