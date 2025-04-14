Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN) Director Harvey Lim Sells 10,000 Shares

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) Director Harvey Lim sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$13,000.00.

Harvey Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Harvey Lim sold 5,000 shares of Hannan Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$6,250.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Harvey Lim sold 5,000 shares of Hannan Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$6,950.00.

Hannan Metals Price Performance

CVE:HAN traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.40. 183,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,559. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.48. Hannan Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

