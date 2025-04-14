Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.
