Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

Harbour Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of HBRIY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

