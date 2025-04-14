HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,495,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 380,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HDB. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 3.5 %

HDB stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

