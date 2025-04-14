Head to Head Analysis: Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) versus Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Johnson Matthey and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Matthey 0 0 0 0 0.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 213.49%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Johnson Matthey.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A -11.52% -10.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Johnson Matthey and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Matthey and Standard Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Matthey $16.14 billion 0.16 $135.76 million N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million $0.59 2.14

Johnson Matthey has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium.

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Matthey has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Johnson Matthey pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 158.7%. Standard Lithium pays out 339.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Johnson Matthey on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.