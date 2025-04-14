Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Health In Tech Trading Down 1.9 %

Health In Tech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. 638,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62. Health In Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

Health In Tech Company Profile

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

