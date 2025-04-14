Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Position Raised by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,534 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

HCSG opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

