Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $18.66. 6,743,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

