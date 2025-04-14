Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Buys £25,189.95 in Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Cotton acquired 13,765 shares of Helical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £25,189.95 ($32,958.20).
Helical Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of LON HLCL traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 197 ($2.58). The company had a trading volume of 94,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. The stock has a market cap of £241.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. Helical plc has a 12-month low of GBX 167.20 ($2.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.39).
About Helical
Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helical
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.