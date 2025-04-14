Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Buys £25,189.95 in Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Cotton acquired 13,765 shares of Helical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £25,189.95 ($32,958.20).

Helical Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of LON HLCL traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 197 ($2.58). The company had a trading volume of 94,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. The stock has a market cap of £241.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. Helical plc has a 12-month low of GBX 167.20 ($2.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.39).

About Helical

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

