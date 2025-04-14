Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,057,034 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hello Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Down 4.7 %

MOMO opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOMO

Hello Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.