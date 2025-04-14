Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.84. Highest Performances shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 2,537 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.
Highest Performances Company Profile
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
