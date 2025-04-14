Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185,450 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $98,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.22 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

