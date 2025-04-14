Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,420,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 125,366.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $151.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.84. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

