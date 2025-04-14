Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.10 and last traded at $110.05. 200,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 629,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.53.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 19.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

