iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) & Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Head to Head Survey

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amesite and iClick Interactive Asia Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $86,115.00 67.11 -$4.40 million ($1.76) -1.18 iClick Interactive Asia Group $130.44 million 0.73 -$38.69 million N/A N/A

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Amesite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -5,391.86% -189.67% -148.13% iClick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Amesite and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Amesite has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats Amesite on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

(Get Free Report)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

(Get Free Report)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns. It also provides SaaS+X enterprise solutions comprising data analytics SaaS tools and services; intelligent enterprise customer relationship management SaaS tools and services; establishment and operation of client private domains; and smart retail tools and services. The company sells its products through sales contracts with marketers, marketing agencies, or other merchants, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

