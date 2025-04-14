Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.40 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $312,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

