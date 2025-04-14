Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 1,578 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.