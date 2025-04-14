IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Short Interest Update

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYNI traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. 605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Get IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF alerts:

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.