ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (CVE:IPA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.50. 19,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 19,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.50.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.