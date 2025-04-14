Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,600 shares, a growth of 1,218.3% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 557,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $164.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Industria de Diseño Textil

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.