Inflection Point Investments LLP Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 183,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. DoubleVerify comprises approximately 4.8% of Inflection Point Investments LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 282,051 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W cut DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

