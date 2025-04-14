Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

IR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 191,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,867,000 after buying an additional 271,381 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 441.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

