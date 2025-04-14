Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innodata by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 324.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Price Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. On average, analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innodata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Innodata

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

In related news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. This trade represents a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $12,672,438.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $799,654.80. This trade represents a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794 in the last three months. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innodata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.