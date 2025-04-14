Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Buys 1,412 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sims purchased 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,900.40. This trade represents a 0.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GRF opened at $9.48 on Monday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

