Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Purchases 33,531 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 33,531 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,438.23. This represents a 1.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 146,460 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40.

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

GTE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 213,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

