Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $27,584.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,799.20. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $23,816.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.72. 431,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,912. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 0.49. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.