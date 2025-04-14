Insider Selling: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells 16,828 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $196,719.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,305,977 shares in the company, valued at $108,786,871.13. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,768 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $145,427.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 78,522 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $868,453.32.

On Monday, April 7th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,438 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $146,022.12.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $570,726.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $401,318.13.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $149,017.23.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. 78,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $448.52 million, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 61.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

